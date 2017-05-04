Beware of the BTC-E Voucher Phishing Email Making The Rounds Right Now

Criminals are often targeting Bitcoin users all over the world. Given the popularity and the BTC price increase as of late, this is not surprising. A new phishing email is making the rounds claiming to include some BTC-E vouchers. No one knows exactly who is behind this campaign, yet it is something to be wary … Continue reading Beware of the BTC-E Voucher Phishing Email Making The Rounds Right Now

