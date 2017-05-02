Beyonce Announces the Release of $300 “How to Make Lemonade” Collector’s Edition Box Set this Summer
The queen has the Bey Hive buzzing with new content for her fans. Beyonce posted a short video on her Instagrams page, announcing the release of her “How to Make Lemonade” collector’s edition box set which features a copy of her Lemonade album and a hardcover coffee table book with over 600 pages of never-before-seen photos from the […]
