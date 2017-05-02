Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyonce Announces the Release of $300 “How to Make Lemonade” Collector’s Edition Box Set this Summer

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The queen has the Bey Hive buzzing with new content for her fans. Beyonce posted a short video on her Instagrams page, announcing the release of her “How to Make Lemonade” collector’s edition box set which features a copy of her Lemonade album and a hardcover coffee table book with over 600 pages of never-before-seen photos from the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.