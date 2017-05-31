Beyonce bonds with Blue – Castanet.net
Beyonce bonds with Blue
Pregnant superstar Beyonce turned Memorial Day on Monday into a second Mother's Day by bonding with daughter Blue Ivy before she welcomes twins. The Formation hitmaker is expected to give birth imminently, and as she and husband Jay Z prepare to …
