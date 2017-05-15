Beyoncé, Scarlett, Gwyneth And Miley – Maria Tash Is The New Darling Of The Hollywood Celeb World

Fashion-forward ear anatomy.

That’s what they are calling it, the trend that has taken hold of celebs and fashion followers who have pierced everything from their helix, tragus, “Tash rook” and Daith.

Beyoncé, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz, Candice Swanepoel- the list goes on.

Whether it’s a mere standard, singular stud or a full earlobe curation with the perfect mix of metals, jewels and styles – whatever you choose, there’s one person who has her game on point.

New York-based Maria Tash is constantly releasing new high-end body jewellery designs, and her store has been called the best place to get a piercing in NYC.

Just take a look at her Instagram and you will understand – it’s basically an ear-piercing style guide from heaven:

But beyond creating bespoke pieces of delicate jewellery for ears, Tash has done something else: excused the wearing of everyday diamonds.

From The Telegraph:

In the real world, wearing diamonds during the day used to be both out of budget and in bad taste, with the exception of an engagement ring. And what diamonds you did own were likely inherited or received as gifts – because who buys themselves diamonds? Well, these days, we do, apparently. “Women are now self-purchasing more than ever,” says Billie Faricy-Hyett, Net-A-Porter’s Senior Buyer for Accessories and Bags, and “buying jewellery for themselves to wear every day – they want to invest in beautiful pieces from jewellery-specific designers.”

But how Tash and the likes are doing it is by tapping into the mid-ranged price diamond market, with pieces coming in at around £300-£500 (R4 000-R7 000).

Just look at this beauty:



Naaice, huh? Well, instead of paying $4 350, plus all those import costs, it’s probably time to make your own.

Local jewellers, Diamond Jewellery International, “make your dreams an exquisitely crafted reality with bespoke jewellery”.

Just pop into their store and, after sketching your desired design, they implement it onto CAD (computer-aided design) so that you can view a computerised 3D image of your piece to make sure you are happy with every detail before it’s made.

Using the highest quality metal of your choice including platinum, 9ct / 18ct white, yellow or rose gold, you can also choose the stones you want to put in.

Putting the power of what diamonds you wear back into your own hands is that easy, whether it’s a uniquely crafted septum piercing or a dainty rose-diamond Daith.

