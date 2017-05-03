BFLF’s Mngxitama gets ANC’s Carrim hot under the collar – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
BFLF's Mngxitama gets ANC's Carrim hot under the collar
Independent Online
Parliament – African National Congress (ANC) MP Yunus Carrim nearly came to blows with Andile Mngxitama, the leader of Black First Land First pro-Zuma lobby, on Wednesday in public hearings on the transformation of South Africa's financial sector.
Mngxitama incenses ANC's Carrim in financial sector hearings
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!