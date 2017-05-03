Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BFLF’s Mngxitama gets ANC’s Carrim hot under the collar – Independent Online

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

BFLF's Mngxitama gets ANC's Carrim hot under the collar
Independent Online
Parliament – African National Congress (ANC) MP Yunus Carrim nearly came to blows with Andile Mngxitama, the leader of Black First Land First pro-Zuma lobby, on Wednesday in public hearings on the transformation of South Africa's financial sector.
Mngxitama incenses ANC's Carrim in financial sector hearingsCitizen

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.