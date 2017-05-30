Biafra @ 50: Biafrans In Australia Shut Down Markets (Photos)
Biafrans living in Ausria have shut down their shops in order to observe the sit at home order by the leader of indigenous people of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Biafrans were seen protesting in major streets of Austria, singing songs in Igbo which means ” Biafra or Death ”
The post Biafra @ 50: Biafrans In Australia Shut Down Markets (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!