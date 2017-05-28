Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: 50 years after the Nigeria civil war

Posted on May 28, 2017

The Igbo people of southeast Nigeria declared an independent Republic of Biafra, and sparking a brutal civil war that left about one million people dead, fifty years ago – Coups and secession – On May 30, 1967, the military head of Nigeria’s eastern region, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, declares “the independent Republic of Biafra”. His move …

