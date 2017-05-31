Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra agitation: Idoma dissociates itself from Kanu’s IPOB – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Biafra agitation: Idoma dissociates itself from Kanu's IPOB
NAIJ.COM
The Idoma people of Benue state have they have no part in the agitation for a Biafra Republic. According to Pulse, the Idoma people distanced themselves from the inclusion of its territory in the map of Biafra by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Independent People
Nnamdi Kanu Idoma people disown BiafraPulse Nigeria
Activists at White House Rally: Justice for BiafraBaltimore Post-Examiner
A Second Memorial DayChicago Defender
Vanguard –New Jersey Herald –Ripples Nigeria –Daily Post Nigeria
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.