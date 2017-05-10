Biafra anniversary: IPOB orders sit-at-home – Vanguard
|
Biafra anniversary: IPOB orders sit-at-home
Vanguard
ENUGU— Sequel to the steam being generated by the planned anniversary celebration of Biafra, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked its members to stay at home on May 30. IPOB Spokesman, Mr Emma Powerful, said they chose to sit at home …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
