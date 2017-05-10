Biafra anniversary: IPOB orders sit-at-home

…BIM/MASSOB begs security agencies

…Lawyer carpets Nyako over Kanu’s bail conditions

By Dennis Agbo & Nwabueze Okonkwo

ENUGU— Sequel to the steam being generated by the planned anniversary celebration of Biafra, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked its members to stay at home on May 30.

IPOB Spokesman, Mr Emma Powerful, said they chose to sit at home and reminiscent over their fallen heroes than to march on the streets where the Nigeria security agents could mull them down.

BIM/MASSOB begs security agencies

Similarly, members of the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM/MASSOB, under the leadership of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, have pleaded with security agencies to allow them celebrate in peace the 18th anniversary of MASSOB slated for May 22 to May 30.

BIM/MASSOB reiterated that the group was not a violent organization but peaceful agitators, pursuing self determination as enshrined in international human rights charter.

BIM/MASSOB leader for Enugu West Province, Chief Edwin Iloagu, said the group will roll out drums to celebrate 18 years of renewed agitation for Biafra and pleaded with the police and army to allow them express their common desire.

Iloagu, who spoke with newsmen in Enugu, said the programme is a seven-day event that will end on May 30 , to correspond with the date the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, declared the defunct Biafra Republic.

He stated that starting from May 22, thanksgiving church services, peaceful procession, cultural displays and football matches will be held with a grand finale on May 30.

Sit at home

In its submission, IPOB said: “We wish to alert Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom about the strategies mapped out by the Nigerian government and her security agencies to deal with the people of Biafra during the remembrance day celebration of our fallen heroes and heroines that laid down their lives during the genocidal war of 1967 and 1970.

“Nevertheless, we are calling on every Biafran to stay at home on that particular day to avoid the security operatives who wish to kill the people of Biafra for nothing.”

Lawyer carpets Nyako over Kanu bail conditions

Meantime, a legal practitioner in Onitsha, Anambra State and immediate past chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Idemili branch, Ben Okoko, has carpeted Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja for what he termed her discriminatory and strange bail conditions granted IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the conditions were glaringly so discriminatory and strange that they are tantamount to setting a dangerous precedence.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, yesterday, Okoko, however, urged the IPOB leader not to be deterred by the bail conditions handed to him because, according to him, as a freedom fighter, Kanu should know that freedom fighters all over the world are more or less like political prisoners.

The post Biafra anniversary: IPOB orders sit-at-home appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

