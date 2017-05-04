Biafra: APC Will Face Our Wrath If They Continue To Fabricate Letters & Stories With Nnamdi Kanu’s Name – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Wednesday warned that the APC, any Group fabricating Letters & Stories with Nnamdi Kanu’s will face their wrath.

The IPOB In a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, which was made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State, the group said nobody should take the bail conditions stripping Kanu of some of his fundamental rights, especially, his freedom of speech, for granted.

The statement said IPOB had noticed that certain people had been fabricating letters and stories against Kanu’s interests and objectives in the Biafran struggle while crediting such opinions to Kanu.

The statement read in part, “The Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide condemn those unscrupulous individuals who are fabricating letters and stories with the name of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who barely came out of prison a few days ago.

“We warn those behind this calculated campaign of calumny, especially, the APC propaganda machine and their affiliates, to stop this particularly despicably immoral acts with immediate effect or face the wrath of IPOB.

“Those behind this latest show of shame are fully aware that our leader is unable to speak up against some of these fabrications as he was barred from speaking to the media by Justice Binta Nyako, who imposed an unconstitutional order as part of the bail conditions.

“These agent provocateurs are fully aware that our leader cannot grant press interview for now but it will be appalling for these immoral purveyors of iniquity and evil men in the society to be writing press statements in the name of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, without proper consultation.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, cannot grant press interviews to counter these fabricated letters and stories by these evil men, meanwhile, we ask them to stop forthwith because IPOB members worldwide cannot fold their arms and watch them attempt to tarnish the reputation of our leader.”

“Furthermore, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said it a long time ago that his only focus is to restore Biafra and nothing else, anybody who is trying to bring restructuring of Nigeria into the struggle for the liberation of Biafra is doing that to his or her own detriment.

“Therefore, any person or group of persons who think that our leader can even dream of agreeing to restructuring or tampering with the ethos of the struggle is deluded.

“The struggle for Biafra independence is a divine project which no man born of a woman can stop.”

The post Biafra: APC Will Face Our Wrath If They Continue To Fabricate Letters & Stories With Nnamdi Kanu’s Name – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

