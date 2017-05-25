Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra At 50 Anniversary: Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others Attend Event in Abuja

Posted on May 25, 2017

The acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja for an event themed: “Memory and National Building – Biafra: 50 Years After”, a Sober Reflection on the Biafran war today May 25, 2017.

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, BBOG leader Oby Ezekwesili, Ohaneze Ndigbo leader, John Nwodo and other prominent Nigerians are also at the event.

