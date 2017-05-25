Biafra At 50 Anniversary: Osinbaja, Obasanjo Others Attend (Photos)

The acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja for an event themed: “Memory and National Building – Biafra: 50 Years After”, a Sober Reflection on the Biafran war.

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, BBOG leader Oby Ezekwesili, Ohaneze Ndigbo leader, John Nwodo and other prominent Nigerians are also at the event.

