Biafra At 50: Don’t Force Nigerians To Live Together, They Have To Decide – Afenifere Replies Osinbajo

A leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, has countered claim of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who had cited the unity in multicultural US as an example of how Nigerians should live.

Citing how the US with its diverse people and cultures had been able to evolve to become the greatest country on the planet, Osinbajo had said Nigerians were greater together than apart.

But, speaking at the Biafra conference in Abuja, on Thursday, Adebanjo said the Acting President was wrong, stressing that American citizens were not forced to live together.

The Afenifere leader insisted that Nigerians were being forced to stay together and this was would not help the development of the country.

Adebanjo maintained that Nigerians must come together to decide on how they want to live.

He said, “The question of Biafra is not about separation, the question is how we want to live in peace on agreed terms. Anybody opposed to restructuring is an enemy of Nigeria.



“The acting president gave a wrong synopsis of living together, he cited America. Americans sat together to discuss their existence‎.”

