Biafra at 50: How Igbos complied to Tuesday sit-at-home order [PHOTOS]

Most parts of South East today complied with the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra groups as most shops and markets were deserted by mostly Igbo business men and women. DAILY POST has obtained several images of deserted markets and shops in areas believed to be hubs of various businesses. See photos…

