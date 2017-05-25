Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra at 50: Tell those agitating that there is enough cake to share – Obasanjo

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to those agitating for Biafra to shield the struggle, stressing that there is “enough cake to share.” Speaking at the Biafra conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Obasanjo noted that dialogue is a sure way to resolving the issue of agitation for an independent Igbo nation. Obasanjo said some […]

