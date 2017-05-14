Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra Day Celebration: Don’t attack, kill our members – MASSOB warns Security agencies

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Cross River State Chapter of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has warned security agencies against unnecessary use of force in arresting or killing of its members during the 2017 Biafra Independence Day scheduled for May 30. Leader of the pro-Biafra group in the state, Samuel Okah, who issued […]

Biafra Day Celebration: Don’t attack, kill our members – MASSOB warns Security agencies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.