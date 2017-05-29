Biafra Day celebration: Igbos should ignore IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order – Anglican bishop

The Archbishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Monday advised people of the South East to ignore the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra groups. Recall the both the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, had directed all Igbo to […]

Biafra Day celebration: Igbos should ignore IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order – Anglican bishop

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

