Biafra Day Celebration: We Are Prepared – Police To IPOB, MASSOB..

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula, has warned Biafra agitators against unlawful activities following the May 30 sit-at- home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Okaula gave the warning on Monday in Awka in an interview with newsmen. “We have always been prepared for this type of situation but one thing remains clear, we want to assure the people of the state to go about their lawful duties and businesses.

“There is no cause for alarm and I can assure you that all the black spots have been taken care of.

“We have enough manpower on ground and we have deployed them effectively to take care of all flash points.

“I don’t expect anybody to prevent people from going about their lawful businesses. I will not allow anybody take laws into his hands. Anyone who does will definitely see the full wrath of the law,” Okaula said.

The commissioner said the command was determined to maintain the security position of the state as the safest in the country.

He said the command had taken records of recent activities of “undesirable elements” operating on motorcycles, snatching hand bags and phones, mostly in Awka, Onitsha and environs.

He warned that “those, who have decided to make life unbearable for others should be prepared to face the consequences. “We have achieved a lot to contain crimes and criminalities for the people and business to thrive; we shall not allow these elements to set us back again.”

IPOB had declared a sit-at-home on May 30 saying it was to remember those who lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War and sectarian killings.

The post Biafra Day Celebration: We Are Prepared – Police To IPOB, MASSOB.. appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

