Biafra Day: IPOB extends sit-at-home order to 14 cities

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has extended its sit-at-home order declared on May 30, 2017 to other parts of Nigeria where Biafrans and supporters reside.

The order was extended to states like Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Lagos, Lokoja, Gigawa, Jalingo, Mubi, Yola, Lafia, among others.

Despite several warnings by security agencies against the order, IPOB insisted that the order must hold to honour Biafran fallen heroes who lost their lives during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu had written to all governors, market, religious and community leaders in Biafraland to help ensure that May 30 would be memorable in the history of this country.

“This sit-at-home order/remembrance and honour of our fallen heroes slated to be observed on May 30, will be the best thing to happen to the people of Biafra since 50 years.

“It will be monitored by international observers, after which the struggle for Biafra freedom, will move to another level.

“Therefore, everybody, both old and young, man and woman must stay indoors, no protest, no human or vehicular movements in Biafraland from 6:00 am to 6:00pm on that day.

“Biafrans world over must honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines who died for our freedom between 1967 and 1970, those who died during our peaceful rally and protest from August 30, 2015 till date.

“Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide living outside Biafraland should present a written letter containing the plights of our people to the authorities and governments of their respective countries.

“The people of Biafra will not fail to honour and remember those who contributed immensely to fight and save the lives of our children, some of whom were starved to death by the policy of the then government.

“We will celebrate and honour Mr. Mathew Tawo Mbu from Ogoja, he was the Biafran foreign minister from the beginning to the end of the war, Captain Willy Murray Bruce, this man was second in command of the Biafran Air force, this Ijaw man fought to the last to defend his country Biafra, Ambassador Ignatius Kogbara, this man from Ogoni was a Biafran envoy to London, he was the very last man to surrender during the war of genocide against our people.

“Again, we will not forget to remember the efforts of Col. Willy Achibong (one of the bravest officers in Biafra Army), Col. Nsudo, Col. Etuk, Bob Egbiko and the efforts of few Yoruba men who fought on the side of Biafra will never be in vain like Adeleke, Fola Oyewole, Major Wale Ademoyega and many others.

“We must remember them in two minutes prayer immediately it is 12 noon on that day. We must remember them in prayer, both the dead and those still alive today,” Powerful said.

It’s to honour Ojukwu –MASSOB

Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has described the sit-at-home as an honour to the late Biafra leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu.

In a statement issued by MASSOB Director of Information, Edeson Samuel called on all Igbo to observe the sit-at-home as a mark of honour to the late Ikemba of Nnewi and all the Biafra soldiers who died during the Nigeria Civil war of 1967- 1970.

The statement urged all pro-Biafra agitators to support the sit-at-home, describing it as part of civil disobedience which is necessary in the struggle for self rule.

“The sit-at-home is not for the interest of any particular group but for the interest of Biafrans. MASSOB and IPOB are urging all schools, markets, transporters and companies in Biafra land to support.

“Also, all biafrans in diaspora should observe the sit- at -home. It is important for us to make it clear that Nigerian security agents have planned to shoot at sight anybody they see that day, to be on the safe side, it’s better we stay at home to avoid this blood suckers.

In a related development, the Customary Government of Indigenous People of Biafra (CG-IPOB) has announced a three-day golden jubilee celebration as a mark of respect and honour to gallant Biafra soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their precious lives while fighting for freedom.

In a statement signed by Ndubuisi Anaenugwu, Director of Information, CG-IPOB said May 28, 2017 has been declared a day of prayer for the souls of all those that died.

He said Biafrans are directed to book masses in their various churches with praying for the repose of the souls of all those who sacrificed their lives fighting for the freedom of the indigenous people of Biafra that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

