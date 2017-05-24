Biafra Day: See Names Of 10 Northern & Yoruba States IPOB Declared Sit-At-Home (LIST)

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Wednesday declared that its sit-at-home order scheduled for May 30 had been extended to 10 areas in northern Nigeria and Abuja.

It gave the 10 areas to include: Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Gigawa, Jalingo, Yola and Lafia.

It added that the order would also be observed in Ibadan, Benin, and Lagos.

In a press statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group urged its members to strictly observe the order wherever they would be.

It maintained that this year’s Remembrance Day celebration of the group necessitating the sit-at-home would be unique and significant in every ramification.

The statement said “We the indigenous people of Biafra under the leadership and command structure of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to declare once again that the 30th of May 2017 remembrance day celebration and sit at home order issued to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines must hold.

“The sit at home order must be extending to other parts of Nigeria where Biafrans and supporters of Biafra have presence like Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Lagos, Lokoja, Gigawa, Jalingo, Mubi, Yola and Lafia.

“This sit-at -home order/remembrance and honour of our fallen heroes which is slated to be observed on 30th of May this year will be the best thing to happen to the people of Biafra since 50 years.

The post Biafra Day: See Names Of 10 Northern & Yoruba States IPOB Declared Sit-At-Home (LIST) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

