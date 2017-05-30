Biafra Day: Total compliance in Onitsha

BY Enyim Enyim, Onitsha

There was total compliance yesterday in Onitsha and environs to the sit – at – home order by the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB as business activities were grounded.

Markets, banks and street shops were closed to customers as well as ministries and schools that closed offices and schools to students.

Investigation by the Vanguard showed that the joint task force comprising soldiers, and police men were Monday night deployed to the River Niger Bridge Head, Onitsha and other strategic junctions like upper iweka, Owerri road, old and new market roads, Nkpor and Obosi

Other security agents included Nigeria security civil defence corps and the Naval force.

The story was the same in Awka as banks, markets, schools and local government secretariat were closed to workers, customers and students.

But ironically at Nnewi, the country home of the late Biafra War Lord, Ezegburugburu, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu the compliance was partial as some markets opened to customers just as there was vehicular movement in the commercial city..