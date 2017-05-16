Biafra Day: Why There Must Be A Total Restriction Of Movement – IPOB

Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that the international community and other foreign observers have been delegated to monitor the May 30 sit-at-home order it declared in honour of fallen heroes of Biafra during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

The IPOB said there would be total restriction of movement because the international community and foreign observers would be in Biafraland with their media team to ascertain if the people of Biafra were ready for the upcoming referendum for Biafra sovereignty.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, IPOB said under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu it remained a peaceful and non-violent organisation in the history of freedom fighting across the globe.

It said this will continue following the rules provided by the United Nations Charter for the rights of the indigenous people.

IPOB said, “We are advising Biafrans, both home and abroad to observe the remembrance day celebration of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our people to live today in Nigeria.

“The May 30 sit-at-home and remembrance day celebration will be a remarkable event in the history of Biafra.

“We are going to maintain the peaceful approach in pursuit of our freedom from Nigeria. The Biafra liberation movement is sacrosanct and we are waxing stronger both at home and diaspora and will not go back in the quest for the restoration of Biafra.

“Anybody who is thinking to sabotage the struggle is doing that at his or her own detriment, the conditional bail attached to our leader was to cage him and to dampen the high spirits of IPOB family members worldwide,” Powerful stated.

They however, frowned at the continued detention of Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi, Bright Chimezie, George Onyeibe and other members in different Nigeria prisons in Igweocha in River State, Delta State, Anambra State, Akwa Ibom State, Abia State and Abuja.

“We blame the judicial commission and Attorney General of the Federation for allowing Justice Binta Nyako to continue messing up the judicial system in Nigeria.

“The Attorney General of the Federation should have dropped all the concocted and fabricated charges preferred against our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and others remanded in prison to save their image in the face of the international community.

“It is very appalling that a well trained judge like Justice Binta Nyako would allow herself and the court to be used to bar Kanu from exercising his fundamental human rights.

“However, the continued detention of these people in different prisons and DSS secret cells across the country remained the weakness on the side of the Judicial Commission and Attorney General of the Federation.

“It is very abnormal that the Judicial Service Commission and judiciary in Nigeria that suppose to be the last hope for the common man would turn themselves to be problem for the masses.

“With the judgment on April 25, 2017 banning our leader from speaking to the press and staying with more than 10 persons, proves to the world that the judiciary in Nigeria is where truth can never prevail.

“According to the information reaching us, those our members detained in different prisons and secret cells across the country are no more safe, almost all of them are sick without proper medical attention, especially those in Kuje prison.

“We are calling for their immediate release to enable them take proper medical treatment because we will not take it easy with anybody if anything happens to any of our members in detention anywhere in the country.

“We are calling on men and women of good conscience across the globe, Amnesty International and relevant human rights organisations to prevail on the Attorney General of the Federation and the Judicial Service Commission to drop the concocted and fabricated charges preferred against our leader Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally alongside him in Kuje Prison because they committed no offence against anybody or Nigeria.

“The injustice against the people of Biafra in Nigeria are numerous to mention, IPOB, under the leadership of Kanu have decided to fight it to a standstill.

“Of course, many are aware that this is a project of God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) which IPOB embarked upon to liberate our people from the shackles of bondage.”

