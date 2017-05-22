Biafra: Former Governor Of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu At His Residence (Photos)

The former Governor of Imo State, Ikedim Ohakim just paid a surprise visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his household at their residence in Abia state. The Kanu household gave him a warm reception. Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke was also present as he served refreshments to the guest. See photos below; Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/05/nnamdi-kanu-welcomes-former-governor.html

The post Biafra: Former Governor Of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu At His Residence (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

