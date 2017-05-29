Biafra: Hausa/Fulani Soldiers Raining Bullets At Our Members On Evangelism In Aba, NAF Jet Hovering Around Nnamdi Kanu’s House – IPOB Alleges

The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday alleged that “Hausa/ Fulani soldiers” are “raining bullets” at its members in Aba, Abia State.

IPOB claimed that the soldiers in conjuction with other security forces opened fire on its members on “evangelism” in honour of those who died during the Biafra Civil war.

In a statement sent to DAILY POST by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it wants to “raise alarm over the incessant rains of bullets by the combined forces of Nigeria security operatives.”

The pro-Biafra group insisted that no matter the threat by Nigeria security outfits, the Biafra Day celebration on May 30 will hold.

According to IPOB, “The soldiers and police are now shooting sporadically in Aba now where IPOB members were doing evangelism over the honour and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines scheduled to be hold on the 30th of May 2017.

“We want to put the whole world on notice of the plan of the Nigeria Government and her security agencies.”

The group also alleged that, “Nigeria Air Force jets are also hovering around Umuahia near the house of our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Right now the people living around Afara Ukwu Ibeku are running out of their respective places.

“We are calling on men and women of good conscience across the globe, United Nations, European Union, African Union, Amnesty International and other relevant human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch to call the barbaric Nigerian Government and her security agencies to order because we are only remembering the 50 years of Biafra declaration by Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and to remember and honour those who died during the war of genocide against our the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.

“No matter the threat from Northern hausa fulani dominated security apparatus and their armaments the Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide must honour and remember those killed and starved to death during the war.”

The post Biafra: Hausa/Fulani Soldiers Raining Bullets At Our Members On Evangelism In Aba, NAF Jet Hovering Around Nnamdi Kanu’s House – IPOB Alleges appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

