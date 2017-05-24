Biafra Heroes Day: Anyone Caught Will Face The Law – Police Warns IPOB, BIM, MASSOB

The Enugu State police command has issued a warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM against forcing it members to stay indoors on May 30 , a day slated to celebrate the 50 years of declaration of the defunct Biafran Republic.

IPOB and BIM had given a sit-at-home order to people of the region to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra by the late indigenous leader, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

They are said to have been sending messages via Whatsapp and Facebook to it members to observe the special day by staying indoors as a sign of respect for those who died during and after the three years civil war from 1967 to 1970.

In a statement released yesterday by Ebere Amaraizu, the Public Relations Officer, he said the Enugu Police command wishes to inform members of the public to disregard the order and carry out their normal lawful businesses.

He also warned that the police will not tolerate any form of trouble from the members of the Indigenous group.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, wishes to inform members of the public, particularly the good people of the state, that its attention has been drawn to an alleged sit-at-home order being circulated by groups of persons masquerading under the aegis of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, among others. “In view of the above, the command wishes to advise members of the public to disregard such order and go about their normal lawful businesses as the state command, in partnership with other sister security agencies in the state as well as relevant stakeholders, is assuring members of the public of their safety and security in the state.” “The command, in addition, reminds those fanning embers of any unlawful act together with their supporters to desist from any act capable of truncating the existing peace in the state as anyone caught, will be made to face the law.’

The post Biafra Heroes Day: Anyone Caught Will Face The Law – Police Warns IPOB, BIM, MASSOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

