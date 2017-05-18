Biafra Heroes Day: “No Going Back, Observe May 30 Sit At Home Order” – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indig­enous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged all Biafrans home and abroad to observe the May 30 sit-at-home order in honour of the fallen Biafra heroes.

Kanu who spoke through his Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor said there was no going back on the Biafra day remembrance cer­emony, adding that it will be peaceful.

“Sit at home order must be peaceful as it is sacrosanct”, he said while urging the people to use the opportunity to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who died in the course of the agitation for Biafra.

Kanu who argued that the right of the indigenous people of Biafra for self-determination is inalienable, vowed never to give up the quest for Biafra restoration, no matter the op­position.

On the rumour about new Radio Biafra channel alleg­edly opened in the U.S., Kanu said Radio Biafra, London re­mained the authentic official media outfit of the break- away republic.

Kanu cleared the air on the confusion about claims of cer­tain IPOB officials who go by the title “Coordinator of Coor­dinators” and urged members of the public to disregard such persons.

He said IPOB’s administra­tive headquarters remained London and Germany.

Kanu also said IPOB of­ficials authorised to commu­nicate his mind to the public are IPOB Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor; and Mazi Chika Edoz­iem, the Head of the Director­ate of State of IPOB.

He urged members of the public to disregard any infor­mation purportedly coming from him unless issued by either of the duo or their ap­pointees.

