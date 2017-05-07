Biafra: How my mother’s death freed me from detention — Uwazuruike

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Founder, Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, says he would have been in prison custody till date if the court did not grant him bail to go and bury his mother.

Uwazuruike said he was not ready to accept the difficult bail condition to renounce Biafra which was offered by the federal government, leading to his continued detention.

In a statement signed by National Director of Information, BIM, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike expressed worry that those who later joined in the agitation without any planned agenda had claimed that he has betrayed the struggle.

