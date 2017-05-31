Biafra: HURIWA calls for restructuring of Nigeria

A CIVIL rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the federal government to set in motion mechanisms for a negotiated restructuring of Nigeria and to address the gross marginalization of the South East. In a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA also blamed the deliberate scheming […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

