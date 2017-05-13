Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: I Want My Husband To Move Ahead, It’s A War – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Biafra: I Want My Husband To Move Ahead, It's A War – Nnamdi Kanu's Wife
Nigeria Today
Uchechi, who until Friday last week, when she returned from London, never saw her husband, Nnamdi Kanu, for the past 18 months as a result of his incarceration by the Federal Government, has spoken out on her husband's travails, and Biafra struggle.
Tension over alleged moves to stop Biafra Day anniversaryThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.