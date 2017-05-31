Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Igbo believe in doctrine of nonviolence – Ikokwu

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Clifford Ndujihe
Second Republic Politician, Chief Guy Ikokwu, commended the Igbo for complying with the sit-at-home order of the IPOB and restated his call for restructuring to save the country.

He said: ”Ndigbo believe in the testament of faith at the injunctions of our forefathers which must be respected. We believe in the doctrine of non violence in the assertion of a peoples inevitable right to dignity, respect, well being and justice. Nigeria is a country ordained by God to set the Blackman free from the bondage of white and black imperialism and hegemony.

”We believe that Nigeria can become a nation if our act of governance is restructured with true federalism and fiscal federalism, in order to move forward with justice, fairness and opportunities to become our brothers keeper.

If we are unable or unwilling to change our illusive direction then the better choice is to remove the shackles and let the various nationalities protect their future without the present impediments.”

The post Biafra: Igbo believe in doctrine of nonviolence – Ikokwu appeared first on Vanguard News.

