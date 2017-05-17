Biafra: Igbos Can Be Identified As Proper Fools For Investing Their Monies Outside Igboland – APGA Chieftain

A member, Board of Trustee, BoT, of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has noted that Igbo people are truly the cause of their predicaments in Nigeria.

Chief Ezeonwuka was reacting to the sit-at-home announced by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.



He stated that the problem with Ndigbo was that Biafrans themselves had not helped themselves.

He noted, “If you call yourself an Igboman or a Biafran, you must have heard that only 20 pounds was released to every Igbo man shortly after the civil war, and their properties were forcefully taken away from them in some parts of the country in the name of abandoned properties, yet they managed to survive.

“However, it is quite unfortunate that the same Ndigbo who suffered these deprivations have not learnt our lessons from it, to the extent that after surviving the post-civil war trauma, they still went ahead to invest all their monies outside Igboland where their monies and properties could be abandoned for the second time in the event of another outbreak of war or possible break-up of the country.

“I presume that Ndigbo cannot be identified as fools with their first mistakes but with this second mistakes of continuing to invest massively in other parts of the country, as they are doing now in their numbers, they can be identified as proper fools and as such, the step could be likened to an Igbo adage which states that first fool is not fool but second fool is proper foolishness.”

