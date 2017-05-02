Biafra: In As Much I Love Nnamdi Kanu, I Don’t Want Nigeria To Break Up – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose last Tuesday caused attention to be on him when he went to the Federal High Court, Abuja to identify with the detained leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. In this chat, he explained the rationale for identifying with Kanu, his many controversies and what APC government was not getting right.

You were with the detained IPOB leader in court, what message were you trying to pass?

Well just for us as leaders to identify with the oppressed in our society, people at our level should rise up to make sure that the ordinary citizens of this country are not oppressed by the authorities that are supposed to be protecting them.

What Americans does most often is to keep pressure on government that does the wrong thing; we will continue to keep pressure on this administration not to prevent them from becoming dictators. Since we cannot carry gun, we must be able to identify with such people and let the whole world know that this is an oppressive move against the ordinary man.

What do you make of the stringent bail condition handed to him?

As a leader, I want to respect the judgments of our courts. Time will tell because I said in August last year that most of you promoting and packaging this government especially the media, you will all end up in the stomach of this man. I have said it severally, it is not personal, I have been very consistent about it before and after the election.

I really don’t want to go into the issues about the court because my identifying with Kanu is to put up a support in his defense for fairness and fair trial. On the issue of bail, he is entitled to make his position known to decide a way forward for himself. As much as I love him, I believe that breaking up the country is not in our interest. However, it is his right and our right to agitate, people are still saying they want their own autonomy, they want to stand on their own and will set up partners to investigate to see their claim, call for referendum, call for public opinion about it, have a position about it, but not to incarcerate those agitating because you can’t stop agitation.

The post Biafra: In As Much I Love Nnamdi Kanu, I Don’t Want Nigeria To Break Up – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

