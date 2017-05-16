Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: International community, foreign observers to monitor sit-at-home – IPOB

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Biafra, News, Politics

Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that the international community and other foreign observers have been delegated to monitor the May 30 sit-at-home order it declared in honour of fallen heroes of Biafra during the civil war between 1967 and 1970. The IPOB said there would be total restriction of movement […]

