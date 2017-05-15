Biafra: IPOB has no right to restrict movement, force people to sit at home – Lawyer Ugochukwu

Respected Constitutional lawyer and an Abuja-based rights Activist, Osuagwu Ugochukwu has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against compelling easterners to sit at home on May 30.

The activist warned the secessionist group against taking the laws into their hands in their planned bid to force Igbos and non-Igbos to stay at home on May 30 2017.

Ugochukwu said it was totally wrong for the group to force people who do not believe in Biafra to stay at home and stop motorist from moving in and out of eastern part of the country on May 30.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, had in a statement yesterday, asked its members to observe the stay at home exercise on May 30 and remember their fallen heroes.

Reacting however in a statement issued on Sunday, Ugochukwu warned the group against provoking the Nigerian government and the military; stressing that it would be better to fight for a course within the ambit of the law.

He said, “Nobody is against your believe in Biafra and nobody is saying you should not exercise your rights in promoting your Biafra ideology. But in doing so you must not breach the laws of the Land.

“The call by IPOB to all markets, transport companies, schools, banks, companies, civil servants, petrol stations, okada/tricycle unions, park management, artisans, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Drivers Welfare in Biafraland, to shut down on that particular day in honour and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines is unlawful. This is a threat to Sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian Constitution.

“The laws of the Land allow for freedom of movement and any attempt by any group including IPOB to force people from freely moving will be treated as treasonable , breach of public peace and confrontational which the Military and other security Agencies would not take lightly.

“IPOB has no right to restrict movement of persons and vehicles on May 30 as it is against section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended) which provides that Every citizen of Nigeria is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof, and no citizen of Nigeria shall be expelled from Nigeria or refused entry thereby or exit therefrom.”

The activist urged IPOB to follow the path of Igbo apex social cultural group, Ohaneze who have been agitating for better deal for Ndigbos within the ambit of the law.

The post Biafra: IPOB has no right to restrict movement, force people to sit at home – Lawyer Ugochukwu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

