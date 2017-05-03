Biafra: IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu meets With Igbo Governors & Senators (Photos)
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday met with South East Senators including Ekweremadu’s residence, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Theodore Orji to thank them for perfecting his bail.
The Radio Biafra director reportedly had a closed-door meeting with the Igbo leaders in line with his continued agitation for an Igbo nation and the Biafra struggle.
