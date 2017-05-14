Biafra: IPOB Youths Trains Ahead Of Their Visit To Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

IPOB has mobilized hundreds of youths to visit Nnamdi Kanu After his release from Kuje Prison, Sessions of training have been held but the bail condition imposed on the group leader may cause hindrance to this mission for solidarity.

The post Biafra: IPOB Youths Trains Ahead Of Their Visit To Nnamdi Kanu (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

