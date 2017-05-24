Biafra Is Just A Name Of A Particular People, Igbos Will Not Leave Nigeria – Iwuanyanwu

Prominent Igbo politician, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has declared that the Igbos were not interested in leaving Nigeria and would fight anyone who wants to do so.

The Punch reports that Iwuanyanwu spoke at the National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress of Nigeria in partnership with Youth Assembly of Nigeria.

The businessman said Igbos were major stakeholders in Nigeria and would therefore fight anyone who wants to divide the country including the Arewa and Oduduwa people.

He also spoke about the detention of Nnamdi Kanu describing it as unnecessary as he had not done anything wrong.

“He (Kanu) only expressed his view. No arm was found in his possession. We are Biafrans and we are not ashamed to say it. Igbo have invested more in Nigeria than Arewa and Oduduwa. We want to be one Nigeria in fairness.”

He said Igbo youths were only rebelling against the injustice happening against them in the country and not about leaving the country.

“Biafra is not about secession. It is a name of a particular people in Nigeria from the South East. Therefore, it is not an offense to say that I am a Biafran. There was no victor, no vanquished after the civil war. I am impressed with Yakubu Gowon because he implemented all the agreements reached at the end of the Civil War. Igbo were not deprived at the end of the civil war.

He called on Nigerian youths to “work for the growth of the country and shun tribal and religious sentiments” as “the country had the capacity to become one of the best countries in the world in the years to come.”

Iwuanyanwu accused the federal government of marginalising the Igbos because they voted for the Peoples Democratic Party during the last election.

