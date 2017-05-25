Biafra is not about secession – Iwuanyanwu

Igbo have invested more in Nigeria than Arewa and Oduduwa in Nigeria are the words of the publisher of Champion newspapers, former Presidential candidate Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who was the at a National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress of Nigeria in conjoction with Youth Assembly of Nigeria on Wednesday in Owerri declared that that the Igbo do not want to secede from Nigeria saying that “Biafra is not about secession.

It is a name of a particular people in Nigeria from the South East. Therefore, it is not an offense to say that I am a Biafran.

There was no victor, no vanquished after the civil war. I am impressed with Yakubu Gowon because he implemented all the agreements reached at the end of the Civil War. Igbo were not deprived at the end of the civil war,

He also questioned the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu leader of the Ingenious People of Biafra saying ‘that Kanu only expressed his view.

No arm was found in his possession.

We are Biafrans and we are not ashamed to say it. Igbo have invested more in Nigeria than Arewa and Oduduwa. We want to be one Nigeria in fairness.

The former Presidential candidate last week in statements at Amokwe in Udi local government area of Enugu state during a condolence visit to the family of late political scientist, Prof. Godwin Odenigwe said: “I have always said that was no reason detaining Nnamdi Kanu.

In the law of this country which I know unless you have arms. Nnamdi Kanu didn’t commit any treason.

Treason is when you take up arms against the government, he didn’t take up any arms, there was no reason whatsoever for detaining him, because everybody have the right to say I want Biafra, everybody have the right to say I want Biafra.

For God’s sake, I’ve made it clear to people that Biafra is for the Igbo. Hausas are Arewas, Yorubas are Oduduwas and we are Biafrans.

“There is a problem we have because Biafra fought a war and people are ashamed to say they are Biafrans but I am not afraid to say I am a Biafran. Biafra is part of Nigeria, Arewa is part of Nigeria, Oduduwa is part of Nigeria; all of us are there.

“If a person from Odududuwa takes up arms to secede from Nigeria, its treason but if one is just saying by words of mouth, it just an ordinary expression of public opinion.

There is no law that makes such a person get convicted by just saying we want to secede, it’s a right of expression.

“But if somebody from Oduduwa is amassing arms to topple the government to secede, its treason.

If somebody from Arewa is amassing arms to topple the government, its treason, if somebody from Biafra, because all of us are from Biafra I am from Biafra, to topple government, its treason.

“But if I come and say I want Biafra, it’s no offence. To the best of my knowledge Kanu didn’t have any violent means; all he said was that he wanted Biafra. He shouldn’t have been detained in the first place, I said it long ago.

I said the government is making him a hero but people misquoted me and said I said government should jail him.

“No, I said that getting an innocent person, putting him in prison, they are making him a hero. So what Nnamdi Kanu is now is a hero because of all these. So he has not committed any offence and shouldn’t have been in detention in the first place.

“But there are also some parts of Igbo, who since after the war, they don’t want to talk about Biafra. You cannot wish away Biafra, Biafra is there just like you can’t wish away Oduduwa or Arewa.”

The post Biafra is not about secession – Iwuanyanwu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

