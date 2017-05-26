Biafra: It’s insulting to say Igbo agitators be offered cake – Fani-Kayode blasts Obasanjo

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has faulted the claims by ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo saying those agitating for Biafra should stop because “there is enough cake to share.” http://dailypost.ng/2017/05/25/biafra-50-tell-agitating-enough-cake-share-obasanjo/ Recall that Obasanjo had during the Biafra conference held in Abuja on Thursday, noted that dialogue was a sure way to resolving the issue of agitation for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

