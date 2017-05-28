Biafra: MASSOB, IPOB, Militants Are Expression Of Frustrations – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that current agitations By IPOB, MASSOB, Militants others are expression of frustrations.

The former president said this on Sunday, at the youth governance dialogue held by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Describing the current agitations across the country as an expression of frustration, Obasanjo advised the youth not to lose hope or get frustrated.

“Don’t wish us dead; don’t wish us to disappear because you will need us. You need us to mentor and prepare you for the future. You need our experience and assistance of some of us to guide you through life,” he said.

“You should not lose hope, you should not feel frustrated. Whenever I go abroad, they always ask me what my fear about Nigeria and Africa is, and I tell them my greatest fear is youth anger, frustrations and youth explosion which have no bound.

“We have the Boko Haram in the north, the MASSOB and IPOB in the south-east, the militants in the Niger Delta and the Oodua Peoples Congress in the south-west. All of these are the expression of anger and frustrations‎.”

The post Biafra: MASSOB, IPOB, Militants Are Expression Of Frustrations – Obasanjo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

