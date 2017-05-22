Biafra: MASSOB Takes Over Owerri Major Roads & Streets In Imo (Photos)

Economic activities within Owerri, the capital city of Imo state were on Monday paralysed by members of the splinter group of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereignty State of Biafra, and Biafra Independent Movement as they stormed the major roads and streets of the city in celebration of the Biafra Independence Day.

The protesters who arrived in buses from the 27 local government areas of the state with Biafra flags and placards bearing various inscriptions depicting commitment to Biafra state wore military uniforms and chanted Biafran songs and solidarity slogans.

Men, women, and youths in a commando-like operation arrived the ever busy Douglas road by 8am from where they moved to the popular Ama JK junction, Wetheral road, Tetlow road, Royce Road and Bank road.

Acknowledging cheers from Biafra supporters continuously shouted: “on Biafra we stand”. They defied the early scorching sun and later moved to the imposing Maria Assumpta roundabout, popularly called Control-Post.

Interestingly, security men neither harassed them nor stopped the protest.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, the leader of the Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, claimed responsibility for the protest, saying that it was organised to prove his irrevocable commitment to the actualisation of the Biafra project.

“I challenge anybody who claims to be a higher command and authority than myself in the struggle to actualize Biafra to come out and prove his mettle. Of course, nobody, group, or association can do this because they lack the capacity and membership to do so”.

Uwazuruike, who expressed satisfaction with the peaceful protest demonstrated optimism that the Biafra project would eventually be realized in no distant time

