Biafra May 30: No Man Born Of Woman Can Stop Us – MASSOB, IPOB To Police

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have vowed that no human being can stop the programme to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Biafra, slated to hold on Tuesday, May 30, across Igbo land.

The reaffirmation of the resolve of the two self-determination groups to go ahead with activities planned to mark Biafra Day came against the background of the order by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, directing his men to deal decisively with Biafra agitators.

The two groups in their separate reactions described the IGP’s directive as naive, primitive and unfortunate and held that all the security operatives in Nigeria put together would not be able to thwart the Biafra celebration. Speaking to Sunday Sun yesterday, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful said: “It is unfortunate that the IGP would give orders to his men to deal decisively with the freedom fighters on May 30 remembrance day and 50th year anniversary of Biafra declaration by Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu. He must have known that he cannot stop the sit-at-home and the 50 years remembrance anniversary. Is he going to stop it in 120 countries of the world where this will be observed?

“No man born of a woman can stop it; even the Nigerian security agencies put together cannot stop the programme. As I said, everybody must stay indoors, no street protest or rally. Can the Police or Army go to somebody’s home and order somebody who is inside his or her home out? “The announcement from the Nigeria police shows that the Nigerian security agency doesn’t know the norms. IPOB doesn’t want to confront anybody but let them not feel that we are not properly informed about what we are pursuing.” MASSOB in its reaction advised the people of Biafra and their supporters to be careful not to fall prey to the trigger-happy Nigerian security operatives on Tuesday during the Biafra Remembrance Day celebration.

Consequently, it said that people should observe the sit-at-home order so as to disappoint the security operatives who have been ordered to treat anyone seen outside as a protester.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu who gave the warning wondered why the Nigeria Police boss would give such order not to allow them honour and respect their fallen heroes and heroines.

His words: “It is very naive, primitive and a mark of stupidity on the part of Nigeria police to declare a murderous onslaught on the people of Biafra on 30th May in an exercise that we say is an indoor program. Are they planning to kill us even in our homes? Do we have any public functions like rally or processions? Our people should be very careful on 30th May.

“This same police that are threatening to kill MASSOB and IPOB people on 30th May are still telling the residents to ignore our voluntary order for sit-at-home and go about their normal businesses. This hypocritical stand of Nigeria police, Army, DSS, Navy etc is an implication that whoever they see on the road will be killed, any shop or market that opens will be vandalized by them in the name of looking for MASSOB or IPOB members.

“Another implication is that any vehicle seen on the road on 30th May will also be vandalized and confiscated by police and army.

“MASSOB therefore is urging the people of Biafra to be wise enough now that our enemies are seriously looking for a way to kill us; we should not fall into the trap of these Hausa Fulani police and army on 30th May, the only solution and tactics that will shame and belittle the Nigeria Police, Army, DSS, Navy and others is to be obedient in staying at home on 30th May, 2017 as a mark of honour for General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and the fallen heroes of Biafra gallant soldiers and civilians, it is also a mark of respect to our fatherland, Biafra.” Powerful further said that plans had been concluded for the programme saying, “IPOB has perfected the arrangements for the event which must hold on 30th May 2017, we are now on countdown to 30th May. There is no going back. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said we should go ahead and remember and honour our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against our people in 1967 and 1970.

“So nothing can stop the event on that day, you can see that international observers will monitor it. It is better the Nigeria police mesmerize themselves in the face of international community and observers who will be around on that fateful day.”

MASSOB leader, Madu, added that the IGP’s directive was an indication of the fear that has griped the Nigeria Police, but advised them to channel their attack on the terrorists in the north including the herdsmen terrorizing the country. “MASSOB advises the Nigeria Police, Army, DSS, Navy to channel their military skills and actions to the criminal Fulani herdsmen ravaging some villages. They should concentrate their military energies on Islamist terrorist groups in Arewa land and kidnappers in Oduduwa land,” Powerful said.

The post Biafra May 30: No Man Born Of Woman Can Stop Us – MASSOB, IPOB To Police appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

