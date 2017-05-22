Biafra: Mbaka, Steve Eboh, others visit Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]

Nollywood veteran actors, Ofiafuluagu Mbaka, Steve Eboh and others have paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Recall that since the leading pro-Biafra agitator left Kuje prison in Abuja, where he spent over 2 years, to his home in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, notable politicians and […]

Biafra: Mbaka, Steve Eboh, others visit Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

