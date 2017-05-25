Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Biafra: Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs, has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in his Abia home. She is the latest of high profile Nigerians to visit the IPOB leader since he was released from Kuje Prison recently.
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader's lawyer banned from practising in NigeriaPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.