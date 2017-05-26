Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu receives members from ‘Jewish Synagogue’

Following his release from Kuje Prison in Abuja, more people both Nigerians and foreigners sympathetic to the Biafra course have continued to visit the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. The latest set of people to visit the IPOB leader were some members from the Jewish Synagogue in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu receives members from ‘Jewish Synagogue’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

