Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu tours homes of fallen agitators
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced plans by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to visit all the families of IPOB members allegedly killed by security operatives during rallies and protests. Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful announced this in a statement on Sunday. He revealed that “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with […]
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu tours homes of fallen agitators
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!