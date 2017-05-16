Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu using struggle for personal interests – Civil War veteran, Asuzu

Grand Patron of the Biafra War veterans, Ramas Asuzu, has claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is using the renewed agitation for self-determination for personal interest and self-egoism. Asuzu, who made the remark, while addressing journalists in Aba, Abia State, noted that Kanu should have consulted Igbo elders […]

