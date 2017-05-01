Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu visits Fani-Kayode [PHOTO]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday paid a visit to former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in his Abuja home. Fani-Kayode disclosed this while posting a picture of them on his Facebook page. “The lion of the east meets the tiger of the west!!! It was a pleasure […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu visits Fani-Kayode [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

