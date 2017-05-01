Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s release long over due – APGA

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed satisfaction over the release of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the party told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that the party was happy that the rule of law had been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

